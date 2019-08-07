IPS officer donated puppies to CISF in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer C V Anand donated three of his German Shepherd puppies to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) canine squad here on Wednesday. Anand, who is now on deputation to the CISF and in-charge of airports, handed over the three-month-old puppies to the CISF, which is habdling the security at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The dogs were given to the RGIA chief security officer, Sachin Badshah and GMR’s chief security officer Bharat Kamdar at a function organised on the premises of airport. The dogs will undergo nine-month training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy in Moinabad and then would discharge duties at the RGIA.

Dog squads play an important role to sniff explosives, drugs and other contrabands. Anand, an ardent animal lover, saw that the quality of dogs needed improvement in the various airports of India and decided to donate high breed German shepherd puppies born to his pets Don and Hazel, to the CISF.

