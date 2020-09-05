IPS officer trains young minds

As part of the initiative, a YouTube channel “Concept Seekers” so far had 12 noted personalities from various walks of life interacting with the youngsters at length.

Hyderabad: Here is an IPS officer who is helping the youngsters shift away from the boredom of lockdown and coronavirus related restrictions and helping them craft their future in a better fashion.

Shahnawaz Qasim, a 2003 batch IPS officer now working in the city, is regularly holding sessions to train the young minds in taking up various jobs, seeking examinations and inculcating leadership qualities. He feels it is the best time for the youth to shape their careers. “A few months later things will be the same as were before the lockdown. Youngsters should stay away from negativity and not let the mind and hope shut down,” he said.

As part of the initiative, a YouTube channel “Concept Seekers” so far had 12 noted personalities from various walks of life interacting with the youngsters at length. The invited speakers were those through their hard work and determination made a successful career and included IAS officers, IPS officers, noted doctors, eminent entrepreneurs, academicians among others.

The videos on YouTube are the interaction between the speaker and job seekers or students as part of the ‘Mind Sparkle Series’ (MSS) every Sunday. The live interaction program of about one hour duration is organised on Zoom platform where the participants get to interact with the speakers or motivators.

This apart a blog ‘www.scienceofleadership.blogspot.com,’ is maintained by Shahnawaz Qasim where he shares his experiences. “The blog is about developing professional qualities for the upcoming professional world. The next generation to be successful will need communication style, leadership attributes, positive thinking, creativity and innovation to compete in the world,” he explained in the blog.

Both the initiatives are receiving good response from the youngsters who are logging in every Sunday for the live interaction program or later following it on YouTube.

