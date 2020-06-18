4 IPS officers promoted in Telangana

Hyderabad: Four IPS officials of 1995 batch were empanelled for promotion to the rank of Additional Director-General of Police.
The IPS officials include Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar, Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, Women Safety Wing head Swati Lakra and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.
