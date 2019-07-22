IPS probationers visit Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:36 pm 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: A team of probationary IPS officers from Jharoda Kalan in New Delhi visited the City Police Command and Control Centre at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad on Monday. The team appreciated the technology initiatives of the city police.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar explained the various initiatives of the city police in controlling crime, traffic management and detection of offences. A batch of 12 officials on Bharat Darshan cum Study Tour will go around the country. One of the officers, Ashish Kumar, while interacting with Anjani Kumar, said the police stations in the city looked clean and tidy and that the police officials at the station were friendly. He felt that the use of technology was wonderful, police officials said.

