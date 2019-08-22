IPSC-IT Fest commences on a grand note in Hyderabad Public School

By | Published: 5:18 pm 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Public Schools Conference-IT Fest (IPSC-IT Fest) which commenced at the sprawling campus of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, here on Thursday will continue till August 24.

The Fest was inaugurated by Bala Prasad Peddigari, Technology Head-Digital Initiatives, TCS at the opening ceremony held at the Shaheen heritage building in the school campus.

Bala Prasad exhorted the students to persevere to be unique, to explore without fear and practice the culture of excellence. He also advised the student community to work for the nation with courage. “There is no winning or losing but our aim in life should be that of sharing success for universal betterment,” he said.

More than 200 students from 26 renowned IPSC Institutions pan-India participated in the opening ceremony, according to a press release. The first day of the event had the participants participating in various competitions as well as the information sessions.

The programming competition in JAVA/A/C++/ PYTHON challenged the participants in digital savviness and acumen and encouraged them to put their best digital foot forward while the digital poster making competition had them showcasing their creative skills in information technology arena.

The Information sessions on Digital Photography, film making, turned out to be favourites for the participating students, the release added.

