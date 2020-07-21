Ira Khan tries perfecting the Shirshasana

Mumbai: Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is on a fitness spree!

In her latest video shared on Instagram story, Ira can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the Yoga headstand.

“And then everything got very confusing. We’ll try again tomorrow,” she captioned the video sounding unsure about her attempt at the asana.

Earlier this month, Ira moved to a new house and shared the news on Instagram along with photographs.

“Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse,” the star kid had captioned on Instagram.

 

