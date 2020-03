By | Published: 4:24 pm

Dubai: Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 49 more people in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 194 amid 6,566 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.

That’s according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a news conference Sunday.

There are over 6,900 confirmed cases of the new virus across the Mideast.