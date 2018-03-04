Iran to talk on missile programme if Europe, US destroy nukes

By | Published: 9:48 am

Tehran: A senior Iranian military official said here on Saturday that Iran will not negotiate its missile programme unless Europe and the US destroy their nuclear weapons and missiles.

“What Americans say out of desperation about exerting restrictions on Iran’s missile capabilities is their unreachable dream,” Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The US concerns about Iran’s nuclear power stems from “their failures and defeats in the region,” Jazayeri said.

Besides, development of Iran’s defence power has put the United States in a weaker position, he said, urging the US forces to leave the region.

“The precondition for talks on Iran’s missiles program is the dismantle of the US and Europe’s nuclear weapons and long-range missiles,” Jazayeri stressed.

Under the US pressures, Europe has stepped up pressures on Iran to start negotiations on the country’s developing missile programme.

Iran has reiterated that its military forces will keep boosting defence capabilities and deterrent power.

Also, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Iran does not allow any interference in its domestic affairs and defensive policies, especially its missile programme.