Iran to share oil and gas with India

By | Published: 12:05 am 1:27 am

Hyderabad: In an extraordinary gesture, which could be a great example of Shia-Sunni unity in the city, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not only visited the historical Mecca Masjid, but also offered Friday prayers there.

Later, addressing the gathering, Rouhani said the new century would belong to Asia, with Iran and India to be top countries in Asia in terms of development and cooperation. Vowing that Iran would share oil, gas, energy and its natural resources with India, he said, Iran wanted India also to progress.

Stating that the Chabahar Seaport would benefit Afghanistan and Central Asia, he said both countries needed to focus on new technologies, agriculture and industrialisation. Iran would take more measures to issue hassle-free visas to Indians so that people to people contact in both countries would increase, he said.

Pointing out that Iran and Hyderabad Deccan have had close relations since decades and that it needed to be strengthened further, he lauded the peaceful coexistence and confluence of interfaith communities in Hyderabad.

He also emphasised on unity in the Muslim world and said that if they were united, America would not have announced support to Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. Because of lack of coordination between Muslims, visa restrictions were being imposed by certain countries. “Some countries do not want to issue visas to Muslims but Iran is ready to extend complete cooperation for issuing visas to people from all communities,” he added.

“Iran believes in fraternity and peace. We have being extending aid and help to those suffering due to a unjust war in Iran and Syria,” he added.

Rouhani said Muslims, whether they belong to Shia or Sunni sects, could not be a part of terrorism of any form because they worship a God who was merciful and most gracious. Referring to the gun culture in the western world, Rouhani said killing people in school and universities had become a trend in a few countries, which was very sad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad MP and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Wakf Board Chairman and MLC Mohammed Saleem, Government Advisor on Minority affairs A K Khan, Secretary Minority Welfare Dana Kishore and others were present.

Rouhani visits Mecca Masjid

The Iranian President’s gesture of visiting the Mecca Masjid was a topic of discussion in the area after his visit. While many argued it was a symbolic gesture, the Iranian President however in his address said: “Whether we are Sunni or Shia, we worship same God and we follow the path of same Prophet.”

“I am seeing for the first time in my life so many Muslims belonging to the Shia sect offering Namaz here in the Mecca Masjid,” said Abdul Jabbar, a regular Sunni Namazi of Mecca Masjid.

“Not only Shias from Iran, but many prominent Shias from city were also there to offer Friday prayers. This a great sign of unity,” he added.

Moulana Raza Hussain Hyder Aga from the Shia community said Iran was promoting integrity and fraternity in the Muslim world. The Iranian President believes in action and deeds rather than mere statements or speech, he added.

A local Muslim trader said there were many apprehensions before the Iranian President’s visit to Mecca Masjid. A section of Sunni Muslim were reportedly upset that a Shia was going to address from the floor of the historical Sunni Masjid but the Iranian President won many hearts with his gesture, he said.

Rouhani visits Qutb Shahi tombs

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited the famous Qutb Shahi tombs here on Friday on the second day of his Hyderabad visit.

Rouhani visited the tombs around 9 am, according to DCP (West Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao. Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) officials and Telangana government officials briefed the Iranian President about the tombs.