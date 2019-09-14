‘Iranian Corner’ likely at MANUU

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Masoud Ahmadvand, Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Islamic Republic of Iran, offered to establish an ‘Iranian Corner’ at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The ‘Iranian Corner’ will have Iranian books, journals and research support material. Ahmadvand, who visited MANUU on Friday, made the offer to the varsity. He described India as a bouquet of different religions. “People here have spiritual values which is a good sign of unity in the country,” he said.

MANUU Registrar Dr MA Sikandar, who welcomed the delegation, said the Persian language played an important role in promoting Sufism and spirituality in India.

The Iranian community in Hyderabad was the proof of strong and time-tested Indo-Iranian relations, he said. He proposed for the exchange of students and teachers between MANUU and Iranian universities.

Mohsen Ashouri, Director, Culture House, Islamic Republic of Iran, Mumbai, termed the Persian language as a bridge between India and Iran.

