Iranian film festival begins at Ravindra Bharathi

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: A five-day film festival showcasing the best of Iranian cinema is being held at the new PD Jairaj Preview Theatre, Ravindra Bharathi as part of a cultural push to promote inter-regional harmony.

Director of the Language and Culture Department Mamidi Harikrishna said plans were afoot to hold several film festivals that bring out the best of the cinema from other States and other countries.

The festival is on till February 9 presenting one film every day at 6 pm. The five films selected for the festival are Breath, Lantouri, Ruswai, My Brother Khusrow, and Velaae Ha.