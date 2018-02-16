Iranian President arrives in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani arrived in the city on Thursday as part of a two-day visit to Hyderabad.

He was received by Governor ESL Narasimhan and Union Minister RP Singh at the Begumpet airport.

Deputy Chief Minister Mahamood Ali and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Cultural ties

Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani on Thursday met religious leaders, Ulema and scholars and expressed pleasure in visiting India especially Hyderabad when the victory of Iranian revolution is being celebrated in Iran.

During the meeting, he described the historical, cultural and economic relations between Iran and India, and said, since centuries, Iranian people migrated to India and Hyderabad. “Indian culture was enriched due to the interaction between the Iranians and Indians. Great Iranian poets, scholars and artisans also came to India,” he said.

Rouhani said, “Islam is not a religion of violence and it is a religion of peace, love and brotherhood.”

Bandobast in old city

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao said a total police force of 2,000 personnel had been deployed on bandobast at the historic Mecca Masjid and its surroundings in the old city in view of Iran President Hasan Rouhani’s visit on Friday.

He will be there to offer prayers and take part in other events. The Commissioner visited Mecca Masjid and inspected the security arrangements on Thursday.