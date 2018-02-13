Iranian President to visit Hyderabad on Feb 15

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani will visit Hyderabad on February 15. He will address a gathering of Muslim intellectuals, clerics and leaders the same day.

On February 16, he will address a congregation at Makkah Masjid after performing Friday prayers at the historic mosque. Religious scholars from different schools of Islamic jurisprudence will also participate in this session.

This is the second time Rouhani will be visiting Hyderabad, but the first time as the President of Iran.

Rouhani holds a doctorate in Constitutional Law (with the thesis titled Flexibility of Sharia) from Glasgow Calendonian University of UK. He is considered an authority on law, and has authored more than 100 books and scientific papers on subjects such as national security, nuclear diplomacy, economic systems, Islamic political thought, Islamic revolution, environment, Islamic legislative powers and such like.

He is expected to visit heritage sites in the city, including the Qutb Shahi Tombs, and pay homage to the erstwhile founders of Hyderabad, who were known to be of Irani descent. Hyderabad and Iran share old ties, and Iranian people have been dwelling in Hyderabad for ages.