Iranian President visits Qutb Shahi tombs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 pm 1:31 pm

Hyderabad: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited the famous Qutb Shahi tombs here on Friday on the second day of his Hyderabad visit.

Rouhani visited the tombs of Qutb Shahi rulers in Golconda area in the city. These monuments are popularly known as Seven Tombs and built in Iranian architecture style.

“The Iranian president reached the tombs around 9 am. He was briefed about the historic site by officials,” DCP (West Zone) Venkateshwar Rao said.

A project for restoration of the over 400-year-old complex started in 2013 after the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Department of Archaeology and Museums.

Telangana government officials and AKTC office-bearers briefed the Iranian president about the tombs.

In the afternoon, Rouhani would address a Muslim congregation at the historic Mecca Masjid after performing Friday prayers, official sources said.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought would also participate in this session, they said.

Rouhani began his three-day India visit on Thursday after his arrival here on Thursday evening. This was his second visit to Hyderabad and the first after assuming charge as the President of Iran.