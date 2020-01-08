Iranians in Hyderabad worried over tensions

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: Escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after the recent killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, in a US drone strike has left many Iranian nationals in the twin cities a worried lot.

Some 250 Iranians, mostly businessmen, who live in the city, were relying on the media to get information about the tense situation in Iran after the killing of Soleimani followed by the death of several mourners during his funeral procession.

“It’s a sad thing that the US killed Soleimani who fought against the terrorists,” said an Iranian national, who has been staying in Hyderabad for the last 35 years. “We are only relying on information through the media as we don’t have any other source of information from Hyderabad,” he said.

Iranians also organized a condolence meeting at Darbar-e-Hussaini here after the death of Soleimani. A memory book was also placed at the Iranian Consulate in Banjara Hills to facilitate the writing of their comments on the incident.

Hoping that the situation would improve in Iran shortly, he recalled the services rendered by Soleimani to Iran and described him as the biggest soldier of their country. “We are a worried lot because of the mounting tension in our country. We pray God that the tension between Iran and US comes down soon,” he said.

“We do not know what the US wants to prove by killing our key persons,” he said. According to him, most of the Iranians, who came to the city in the 1960s, were into the hotel business. There are more than a dozen students as well, pursuing PG courses in colleges here.

“We are peacefully leading a life here without any political urge. The only worrisome aspect is the tense atmosphere in our country,” he added.

