IRCTC tour package: Spoilt for choice

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: With its blend of history, culture, tradition and modernity, Hyderabad, which provides refreshing experience to visitors is gaining prominence on tourism map in the country with several tour packages being offered.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, has come up with special packages – a Heritage Hyderabad Group Tour, Hyderabad Tour with Ramoji Film City, Heritage Hyderabad and Hyderabad Tour with Srisailam.

Hyderabad is among the few cities in the country to be offered with several tourism packages by IRCTC. The Heritage Hyderabad Tour package which begins on January 7 will be a daily package except on Mondays and Fridays.

There will be pickup from hotel/railway station (Secunderabad/ Nampally/ Kacheguda) and the tourists will proceed for sightseeing of key spots such as Tank Bund, Birla Mandir, Salar Jung Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, Mecca Masjid, Charminar, Golconda Fort and Qutub Shahi Tombs.

The package priced at Rs 905 will include AC road transportation in a vehicle selected depending on number of travellers, and it also offers travel insurance. The tour package, which begins at 7 am, drops the tourists at their respective place by 9 pm the same day. However, tourists have to pay for entrance tickets at sightseeing places and food.

In another package, Hyderabad Tour with Ramoji Film City, the tour will commence just as like Heritage Hyderabad Tour on Day 1 and it will proceed for a full-day Ramoji Film City tour on next day and will be followed by a visit of Snow World/ Nehru Zoological Park, shopping in the city and an evening visit to Lumbini Park/ NTR Gardens on Day 3.

Those wishing a ‘darshan’ at Srisailam temple can avail Hyderabad Tour with Srisailam. In this trip, the tour will proceed to full day Srisailam Tour covering Mallikarjun temple (Jyotirlinga), Bhramaramba Devi temple, Srisailam ropeway, Paatala Ganga, Sakshi Ganapati temple, ‘Paladhara Panchadara’, ‘Sikharam’ and Srisailam Dam.

Fly to Rajasthan

IRCTC is also offering ‘Royal Rajasthan’ tour package from Hyderabad from February 1. Endowed with a great history, traditional and colourful art, Rajasthan attracts large number of Indian and foreign tourists.

IRCTC Tour will take tourists from Hyderabad to the royal cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and the divine town of Pushkar. The package, which starts from Rs 22,900 per head includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Jaipur and Udaipur-Hyderabad), one night in Jaipur, two nights in Jodhpur, two nights in Udaipur, AC bus for sightseeing, food and other needs.

Temple tour

Under its South India Temple Run tour package, IRCTC is also offering a trip from Hyderabad to prominent to temples in Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli’s Ranganathaswamy Temple. This trip will take off on February 25.

A trip to hill station

Those planning a trip to hill stations, here is a chance to visit Uttarakhand. As part of Hill Stations tour to Uttarakhand, IRCTC will take tourists to Mussoorie, Jim Corbett National Park, Nainital and Ranikhet. The tour starts on January 7 by Telangana Express from Hyderabad to New Delhi and from their 8-day trip will take off.

