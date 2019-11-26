Irdai proposes to ease vehicle depreciation norms

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has proposed a simplified formula for arriving at the value of private cars and two-wheelers. This will help vehicle users with claims as it makes the settlement process devoid of any subjectivity.

A working group on ‘Product Structure for Motor Own Damage cover’ set up by the insurance regulator has recommended two options for calculating the sum insured for private cars.

For a brand new private car or those up to three years, the sum insured will be the current day on-road price of the vehicle insured including invoice value, road tax and registration charges and value of all accessories fitted by the manufacturer, the exposure draft based on the recommendations of the working group said.

For vehicles older than three years, depreciation would gradually increase from 40 per cent to 60 per cent up to seven years. Beyond seven years, the sum insured could be negotiated with the insurer.

According to the second option suggested, the sum insured would decrease from 95 per cent (of the vehicle’s current manufacturer listed price) for up to six months to 40 per cent for up to seven years. In this case, sum insured or depreciation rate is negotiable after seven year.

IRDAI has also suggested age-based depreciation policy for two-wheelers. For commercial vehicles, the draft said the sum insured will be the current day invoice value plus cost of body building, if any, and all accessories fitted by the manufacturer adjusted for depreciation at 10 per cent per year or part thereof subject to maximum of 75 per cent.

The regulator has invited comments from stakeholders on the exposure draft by December 16.

According to Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head- Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com, the draft aims to make the insurance policy effective for consumers. There is scope for simplified depreciation irrespective of the type of parts. Earlier, the depreciation was different for different parts.

The vehicles will command a better value for customers in the initial three years where sum insured is equal to invoice value of car. Post the three-year period, the depreciation is based on the on invoice value instead of depreciation on ex-showroom price of vehicle, he explained.

Earlier, damages due to water ingression were covered only if an engine protector add-on was taken. But now the engine is being made part of the basic insurance cover.

From an industry perspective, the draft recommendations suggest various checks for the insurance industry to sustain. It puts in place minimum premium, mandatory deductible linkage to sum insured, cancellation of RC and insurance mandatory for total loss cases, claim intimation within 24hours and others.

It opens up the possibility for innovation by allowing usage of telematics, pay as you drive, new coverages addition in liability only policies, he said.

