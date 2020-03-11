Ireland for EU access

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Ireland, home to several world’s largest life sciences, biotech and biopharma companies, is vying to attract Indian companies including those from Hyderabad to consider setting up business in the country in the post Brexit scenario, as a competitive and cost effective destination to cater to the European market.

Indian companies such as Wockhardt, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Reliance Life Sciences, Unichem, Biocon and other medical devices and biotech companies have already established their foot print in Ireland. There are eight large Indian companies operating in Ireland, according to officials.

There is a significant interest from Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai-based life sciences companies. Several of the Hyderabad companies are already exporting products to Ireland and Europe. Talks are on with Hyderabad companies to explore biopharmaceutical, medtech and active pharma ingredient (API) manufacturing in Ireland.

Tanaz Buhariwalla, country director, IDA Ireland India, told Telangana Today, “A lot of Indian companies that had a UK footprint had been supplying from the UK to the European market. Post December 31, 2020 (when the transition period for Brexit ends), UK will no longer be a part of Europe and all products that are coming out of the UK will face a lot of trade barriers and other challenges. Ireland with its pharma and medtech cluster covers manufacturing, R&D, logistics and supply chain. Indian companies as a direct effect of Brexit are revisiting their strategies by increasing presence in Ireland to serve Europe. Several companies are hiving off their teams in the UK and placing them in Ireland to take care of the market authorisations and serve their clients.”

Competitive strengths

Besides pharmaceuticals and medtech, Ireland is seeing significant investments in biologics space, with an estimated $10 billion having been invested in this segment in the last one decade.

Also since the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the Irish regulatory agency that regulates medicines, medical devices, clinical trials and other health products, has mutual recognition with the US FDA, the HPRA approved facilities will be able to export their products both to Europe and the US. Certain Indian companies are exploring for batch release out of Ireland for the US market. British companies have also started looking at a base to cater to the European market.

“We are talking to an Indian pharma packaging company to set up operations in Ireland and are also in talks with two nutraceutical companies. One has already registered its entity and is in the processing of setting up a warehousing base to take care of the supply chain,” she added.

Buhariwalla said, Ireland has been ranked high on several parameters such as ease of doing business, paying taxes, ease of setting up and winding down operations and labour regulations globally, as per independent reports. Ireland being a small country has been able to closely engage with industry to solve any bottlenecks to do business. Visa process has also been streamlined for the industry.

Emerging interest

Indian healthtech and emerging technology (artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain focusing on drug discovery and biotech) startups are also looking at setting up their base in Ireland to access the European market. Having no exit taxes, if companies have to wind up their operations if their businesses become unviable, makes it industry-friendly.

As a nation, Ireland witnessed 250 foreign direct investment (FDI) deals in 2019 across verticals with 125 new investments, 88 expansion projects and 37 R&D investments.

On the other hand, Irish pharma, biotech, telecom, advanced manufacturing, mobility, fintech and HR technology companies are also looking at setting up base in India.

