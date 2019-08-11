Ireland’s most innovative varsity

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:45 am 5:19 pm

Set on a leafy campus within a residential area on the north side of Dublin and only 15-minutes’ drive from the capital’s airport, Dublin City University (DCU) is Ireland’s University of Enterprise. Unconventional by nature, DCU broke with the traditional mould and introduced new approaches into the Irish education system.

With a focus on enterprise and a determination to hold the position as Ireland’s most innovative and market driven university, DCU has created a unique position for itself in Ireland. An emphasis on economic relevance, focus on enterprise and flexibility continues to attract large numbers of high caliber students from Ireland and abroad and ensures a strong demand for DCU graduates in the workplace. DCU was the first university in Ireland to introduce paid work placements (INTRA) as an integral part of its degree programmes.

DCU is a young, dynamic and ambitious university with a distinctive mission to transform lives and societies through education, research and innovation. Created as the National Institute for Higher Education – Dublin in 1975, it enrolled its first students in 1980 and was elevated to university status (along with the NIHE Limerick, now the University of Limerick) in September 1989 by statute.

Since admitting students in 1980, DCU has grown substantially, to over 17,000 students and 1,800 staff across 3 academic campuses. DCU’s student body is cosmopolitan, with 109 countries represented within the student body. The number of DCU alumni worldwide now exceeds 57,000. Students of DCU have the best of both worlds; the social and cultural benefits of city life.

DCU currently delivers more than 200 programmes through five faculties: DCU’s Institute of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Science and Health, Engineering and Computing and DCU Business School. DCU has a proud 30-year history of delivering distance and online higher education through DCU Connected and it is home to the National Institute of Digital Learning. The University is a member of both the International Council for Open and Distance Education and European Association of Distance Teaching Universities.

DCU has a strong social mission and has obtained University of Sanctuary status. The University provides a range of initiatives and commits to welcoming asylum seekers and refugees into the university community.

DCU is one of only two European universities to be designated as a Changemaker Campus by Ashoka U, an initiative that encourages students to learn about social innovation and how to create and implement sustainable, positive change in society.

Research is a high priority at DCU, with the focus on global grand challenges, such as healthcare needs, sustainable development, multicultural societies, and conflict resolution. DCU’s enterprise focus is reflected in its strong industry-academic collaborations and successful execution of licences arising from its intellectual property portfolio. DCU’s excellence is recognised internationally and it is ranked in Times Higher Education’s ‘Top 100 under 50’. DCU is also the only Irish university to be represented in the prestigious European university network, The European Consortium of Innovative Universities.

Top five courses:

Professional Master’s of Education (Post Primary)

MSc in Computing

MSc in Management (Business)

MSc in Human Resource Management

MSc in Finance

