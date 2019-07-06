Irina Shayk’s picture invokes Bradley trolls

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Russian model Irina Shayk’s latest Instagram post celebrating Independence Day has fans suspecting that the model is celebrating freedom from her ex Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old model shared the picture on Instagram on Thursday. “Happy 4th,” she wrote alongside the image. The model shows off her abs in the photo while standing on a stack of logs with her hands in the air against the serene backdrop of a water body.

The fans of the singer were quick to react on the post saying that she’s declaring her “freedom” from the A Star Is Born actor-director. “I know what’s on your mind — ‘Freedoooooooom,'” wrote one fan.