‘Irrfan Khan is the reason I did Angrezi Medium’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says she signed her upcoming release Angrezi Medium only because she wanted to work with the film’s lead actor Irrfan Khan. “I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film.

I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour,” said Kareena Kapoor at a special screening of the upcoming web series Mental Hood that stars her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan’s comeback after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He is currently undergoing treatment for the ailment. A few days back, Irrfan shared a heartwarming message for fans saying he would not be able to promote his upcoming film owing to health condition. Kareena recently made her Instagram debut and within a day got over one million followers on the social networking site.

She posted a black and white picture with son Taimur Ali Khan. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium that also starred Irrfan. The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on March 13.