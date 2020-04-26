Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away, actor stranded abroad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan lost his mother Saeda Begum on Saturday morning. She was 95 and a resident of Jaipur.

The actor is currently out of India and, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, will not be able to fly back to the country for his mother’s last rites, according to a report in SpotboyE.

“It’s very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him,” filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who worked with the actor in the 2015 film “Piku”, told the website.

Irrfan’s latest film is Homi Adajania’s comedy “Angrezi Medium”, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. “Angrezi Medium” ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down. The film has eventually released in the OTT space.

“Angrezi Medium” marked Irrfan’s return despite his ailing condition. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, and has been under medical attention for the same.

