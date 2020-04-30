Irrigation Department seeks Rs 147 crore for Priyadarshini Jurala Link Canal

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Irrigation and Command Area Development Department on Thursday sought administrative approval of Rs 147 crore for the construction of a canal linking Singotam with Gopaldinne meant for stabilization of tail end ayacut of the RBLISP package -16 and Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP).

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) -Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme (RBLIS)- Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Link Canal from Singotam balancing Reservoir of MGKLIS was approved by the government through GO in November 5, 2018.

The Link canal once completed is expected to benefit the farmers of the Chinnambavi, Veepanagandla and Panagal ayacut farmers who have been deprived of irrigation facilities during the rule of Combined Andhra Pradesh. Finally the project saw movement with the efforts of TRS leader and Kollapur MLA Harshavardhan Reddy.

While it was proposed to send water to Chinnambavi and Veepanagandla through Jurala and for Veepanagandla and Panagal through Bhima canals, the plan never materialized during the combined rule.

The present proposal under the government’s consideration is to take water from Narlapur reservoir under the Palamur-Rangareddy project to Ellur, from there to Singotam reservoir and then to Gopaladinne reservoir. The water will then reach Bhima Link canal irrigating over 35,000 acres of land.

