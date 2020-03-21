Irrigation higher ups asked to speed-up pending works of KLIS and PRLIS

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the delivery of water in Yedula reservoir under Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), so that the farmers could start reaping the benefits of the scheme, which would soon become the lifeline of the farmers of the region.

During the review meeting held by Minister Niranjan Reddy with MLAs from the region and higher ups in the irrigation department at the ministers’ quarters in Hyderabad on Saturday, he has also asked the officials to complete construction of on-line reservoirs under Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), so that maximum quantity of water could be stored in them.

Pointing out how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had himself ordered the officials to complete Yedula reservoir works during his visit to Wanaparthy a few months ago, Minister Niranjan Reddy felt that completion of Yedula reservoir would reduce the stress on KLIS.

Talking about the problems in delivery of water till the last acre ayacut under KLIS, he said that some mischievous elements were causing canal breaches deliberately. This was leading to water delivery problems for farmers in the tailend ayacut areas, for example in Kalwakurthy assembly constituency. He ordered officials to book criminal cases against those deliberately breaching the canals.

He also observed that if construction of Vattem reservoir in Jadcherla assembly constituency was completed, KLIS water could be accessed from there, which would do justice to the ayacut farmers of KLIS. He also asked officials to finalize the DPRs of on-line reservoirs under KLIS, in addition to completing mini-lift irrigation projects to extend irrigation to ST hamlets located in elevated areas like Karne Thanda in Gopalpet mandal and around 17 hamlets of Bijinapally mandal.

Stressing that the State government was committed to providing water to every crop raised by farmers, he said that soon a high level meeting would again be held with irrigation officials of Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts to discuss the pending issues of KLIS and PRLIS.

Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy, Devarkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy, Kalwakurthy MLA G Balaraju, ENC Muralidhar, Irrigation CE Anantha Reddy, SE Anjaiah, EEs Sanjeeva Rao, Srikanth and DE Satyanarayana Goud attended the meeting.

