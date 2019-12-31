Irrigation officials face uphill task at Saralasagar project

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Wanaparthy: Irrigation officials face the task of racing against time as farmers are already into yasangi. If the farmers under the Saralasagar ayacut are to get irrigation water within the next 10 days, a quick solution needs to be worked out to deliver Krishna water to the project’s left canal, which caters to the maximum extent of land under the project’s ayacut.

Even as the project was getting emptied due to the breach on Tuesday afternoon, irrigation officials were busy chalking out plans to deliver water to 4,000 plus acres of land within the next few days, sans water in the reservoir.

At the project site, officials were conducting survey with equipment, so that the point where inflows enter the project is linked with the left canal of the project. By doing this, recycled water from Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme could be delivered to the canal directly.

Another possibility they may be looking is to deliver the water lifted from Ramanpadu reservoir to Sarala Sagar project directly into its left canal. A similar workaround was done by K Shashanka, the recently transferred Collector of Jogulamba Gadwal in summer, when Jurala had reached dead storage and water had to be accessed for drinking water needs from a different source point near the project.

While these are immediate measures, short-term mitigation method would be to somehow link the left canal with KLIS’ network at a local stream near Mojarla near Kothakota or somewhere else nearby and dig a canal to link it with Sarala Sagar project’s left canal, as suggested by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, also echoed by Bala Goud, a former member of the Sarala Sagar ayacut’s maintenance committee and also a native of Ajjakollu.

As for a permanent resolution of the ayacut’s stability issue, one of things being proposed is to increase the capacity of the reservoir. But if this happens, at least lands in two villages including Ramanthapuram and Kanimetta would be submerged and this could prove costly for land acquisition on the cost-benefit front.

All these issues remain as challenges for the Irrigation Department as well as the political establishment, which face the uphill task of ensuring irrigation to the ayacut farmers of Sarala Sagar this yasangi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter