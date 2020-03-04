Irrigation outlay may see a dip in Telangana

By | JBS Umanadh | Published: 12:45 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: With the economy not recovering as anticipated, Telangana, which has embarked on a massive mission to irrigate 1.25 crore acres in the State, may be forced to prioritise construction and completion of irrigation projects based on immediate and future needs.

With Central assistance dwindling year by year including devolution of tax revenue, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, while presenting the full budget in September 2019, had already cautioned that the nationwide economic downtrend would have an impact on Telangana too.

Setting its priorities right, the government in 2017-18 allocated Rs 33,038 crore for irrigation which was about 22 per cent of the total outlay of 1,48,000 crore. For the following financial year of 2018-19, irrigation received Rs 25,000 crore, which accounted for 14.3 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1,74,453.84 crore. Again in the vote-on-account budget of 2019-20 presented in February, the government allocated Rs 22,500 crore for irrigation out of a total outlay of Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

However, due to the economic slowdown, the State government was forced to scale down the budgetary allocation to the sector to Rs 8,490 crore in the full budget presented in September, with the total outlay slashed from Rs 1.82 lakh crore to Rs 1.46 lakh crore. Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao had then explained that the initial allocations for irrigation projects were high as the projects were at the nascent stage and there was no external borrowing. With the projects nearing completion and the State tying up external borrowings, experts feel that there may not be a need for allocation of funds on such massive scale for the sector.

According to a report by the Institute for Policy Research Studies, sectors such as energy, social welfare and nutrition, agriculture and allied activities saw higher increase in allocations in Telangana in 2019-20 annual budget.

The institute in its report also saw a decline in allocations for water supply, sanitation, housing and urban development and irrigation and flood control for the same period. The State allocated more for other priority sectors, particularly welfare, including Rs 6,000 crore for crop loan waiver, increased financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu (Rs 12,000 crore) and increased Aasara pensions.

Priority for kharif projects

Irrigation experts believe that the State government, keeping in mind the continuing downtrend, may prioritise the works in hand in such a way that the irrigation projects that are meant to provide water to respective ayacuts in the ensuing kharif season would be given importance. Works on projects meant for yasangi can be taken up later. “There may not be a substantial increase in the outlay for irrigation as such. The ongoing projects will have to be completed, with whatever limited budgetary resources the State has. The government needs to invest first on irrigation projects that are meant to provide water for kharif and then move on to projects that are meant for yasangi season,” a senior irrigation expert told ‘Telangana Today’.

The State government has also been trying to get external funding for certain irrigation projects. It has succeeded in getting it for its flagship Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and other projects such as Seetharama and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLIS) schemes and Devadula project. Engineers say that even certain packages in Kaleshwaram do not have external funding and as such, funding is limited to mechanical works and not civil works, forcing the State to look out for avenues from within to fund civil works.

Increase ayacut

Telangana Retired Engineers Association, while appreciating the speedy construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme that will take water up to Kondapochamma, says while construction of reservoir and pumping stations are complete, there must be increased allocation for the completion of distributary canals. “Now distribution must be taken care of as water has to reach the envisaged 18-lakh-acre ayacut,” M Shyam Prasad Reddy, general secretary of the association, said.

The association also hopes that the government will focus on completion of distributary network for Seetharama and Devadula projects and speedy completion of similar works in South Telangana projects such as PRLIS and Dindi.

