Irrigation projects bring change in farmers lives: Harish Rao

By | Published: 1:06 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the sealing of the breach at Mahasamudram lake and construction of check dam at Jillelaguda village had again proved how irrigation projects can bring a big change in the lives of the people. Talking to people after visiting the check dam at Jillelaguda and Mahasamudram Lake near Husnabad, the Minister said the demand for construction of the check dam and filling the breach had remained unfulfilled before the formation of Telangana State. Rao said that after State formation, the government got the breach filled within a short span of time and completed the construction of the check dam within a year. After an interaction with the farmers, Rao said the two water bodies are benefiting thousands of farmers as they have also improved the groundwater table in the area.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao has directed the irrigation officials to look into the demand of raising the height of Jillelaguda Check dam following the appeal of the farmers.

As the farmers raised the issue of lack of paddy harvesters in the area, he assured that they will get allotted sufficient funds in the coming budget for purchasing Agriculture machinery.

Rao has made a surprise visit to a paddy procurement centre in Husnabad and interacted with the farmers to know whether they had any problems in selling the paddy. Speaking to farmers, the Minister said that Telangana is the only State that is purchasing paddy by setting up a gigantic 11,000 paddy procurement centres across State.

