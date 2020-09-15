Irrigation projects in erstwhile Nizamabad reach FRL

Koulasnala project receives 20,014 cusecs inflow from upper catchment area, releases 19,942 cusecs water

Nizamabad: Due to heavy rains in erstwhile Nizamabad district, various medium and small irrigation projects have reached FRL (Full Reservoir Level). Flood gates of Singintam, Kalyani, Pocharam and Koulasnala Project were lifted to the release the water.

On Monday 6.23 cm rainfall was recorded in Kamareddy district while 4.34 cm rainfall was recorded in Nizamabad district. The districts have also been receiving heavy inflows from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Koulasnala project received heavy inflows with 20,014 cusecs inflow from the upper catchment area on Tuesday, prompting the release of 19,942 cusecs of water from the project by lifting 6 flood gates. The Koulasnala project reached FRL level after three years.

Meanwhile Singintam, Kalyani, Pocharam projects have also reached their capacity and released water.

While 663 cusecs of water was released from Singintam into Nizamsagar main canal, 600 cusecs of water was released from Kalyani project. 20 cusecs of water was released from Pocharam project.

Apart from these irrigation projects, various streams are also gushing with heavy inflows in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

