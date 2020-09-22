Irrigation projects receive steady inflows in erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Nirmal: Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project received copious inflows following rains in upstream areas on Tuesday. It registered inflows of 31,960 cusecs, resulting in water level touching 699 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet. Surplus water was discharged by lifting three gates with outflows of 28,305 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Sripada Yellampalli Project near Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal received 2.11 lakh cusecs of inflows. As a result, the water level reached 147.3 metres when compared with the total storage capacity of 148 metres. Surplus water was released downstream by lifting 20 gates. Kumram Bheem Project of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district too registered 6,400 cusecs of inflows and outflows were assessed to be 12,600 cusecs.

