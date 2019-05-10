Irrigation to Suryapet through SRSP from August, says Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that the water for irrigation would be provided to farmers in Suryapet Assembly constituency through Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal from August.

Jagdish Reddy on Friday took part in the election campaign at Patha Suryapet, Anubamula, Kandagatla, Nemmikal, Patharlaphad, Mukkududevudupally, Ramannagude, Aipur, Midthanapally, Dacharam, Thummala Penphad, Kotapahad and Shettigudem in Athamkur(S) mandal where ZPTC, MPTC elections would be conducted in the third phase on May 14.

Addressing a meeting at Patha Suryapet, Jagdish Reddy said, after 2014, the TRS government took up modernisation of Musi project and provided irrigation to the farmers through its canals. In addition, farmers in the area including in Athmakur(S) mandal were also going to get water for irrigation for next 10 years through SRSP canal from August, he said.

Asking the people to show their wisdom while casting their votes in the elections, the Minister has suggested the people to think about the situation prevailed in their villages before the year 2014 and those who were responsible for it.

He pointed out that the people, particularly in rural areas, were struggling with power cuts, drinking water problem, and lack of proper health facilities before 2014.

Pointing out the importance of local bodies in the democratic system, Jagdish Reddy said that the Members of Legislative Houses should need the support of elected representatives of local bodies in ensuing the benefits of welfare schemes and fruits of development to properly reach the people.

Voting to TRS candidates in Zilla Parishad elections would lead to the continuation of development works in the villages without any hurdle. Unfortunately, Congress leaders have turned anti-development force in the State and trying to create hurdles for development works including irrigation projects, he alleged.

He cautioned that voting to Congress in Zilla Parishad polls would spoil the peaceful atmosphere and hamper the development works in the rural villages.