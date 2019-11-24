Irrigation to upland areas of Wanaparthy top priority

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said a lion’s share of funds coming to MPs and MLAs in the district would be used to provide irrigation to villages and hamlets in upland areas.

The Minister was speaking after releasing Krishna water through the spillway of Gopala Samudram, also called Oora Cheruvu, in Veltoor of Pedda Mandhadi mandal, which was brimming after 10 years due to the extension of the irrigation network of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“Before filing my nomination, I told you that the work on delivering water to Gopala Samudram would be completed within a year of my election. I had also said I wouldn’t set my foot in this village without delivering on my promise. Today, I feel honoured to realise the dream of Veltoor farmers,” he said, amid cheers from the audience.

He said a few years ago, it was brought to his notice that farmlands in several villages falling in highland areas were not getting water through the irrigation projects.

“I had asked engineers what they could do to deliver water to those areas. Due to the support we received from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and then Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, we could complete works…,” he said, pointing towards 5,000 acres across nine hamlets in Gopalpet, Buddharam and Polikapad villages, which were irrigated through engineering workaround.

He assured people that every acre of cultivable land across Palamuru region would be irrigated in the years to come. He reminded the people that while he was the State Planning Board Vice-Chairman, he could ensure irrigation through Peddamandhadi branch canal, Ghanapur branch canal, Distributary 8 of Gopalpet, package 24 of Bhima II Lift Irrigation Scheme and through MJ canals.

“This day when Gopala Samudram overflowed would be remembered forever. I promise you that as long as I’m alive, this tank won’t go dry. Even if there is drought, we will bring water from Srisailam to this village,” he said, thanking the villagers of Veltoor for giving him a good majority in the village in the Assembly elections.

From Buddharam, Kalwakurthy lift waters flow tens of kilometres to reach Maddigatla and Ammapally, from where the overflowing water reaches Gopala Samudram. Not just irrigating more than 1,000 acres of land under this tank, the overflowing water passes through Burra Vagu, a local stream, before ending up at Sarala Sagar Project, the oldest project in Palamuru region.

The Veltoor villagers performed prayers to their village deity, offered sheep as a sacrifice to the goddess and celebrated the day which would be remembered by the villagers for quite a long time. The villagers, especially children and youngsters, have been thronging the tank’s bund for the past few days.

