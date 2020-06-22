Is binge-watching TV good or bad

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Binge started out to mean “To soak in water a wooden vessel, that would otherwise leak,” (Evan’s “Leicestershire Words, Phrases and Proverbs”) or simply ‘to soak’ in the 19th century Lincolnshire dialect. The word entered the common man’s vocabulary to describe excessive drinking. Now, we use ‘binge’ to describe anything being consumed or performed in excess.

Binge-watching entered our lexicon in the 2000s. But, it took another decade that we started acting on it. Thanks to seamless viewing experience of Netflix, Amazon Prime and others.

Today, we binge-watch for hours per day. Some call this shift the ‘Netflix Effect’. The draw of numbing the brain into an endless stream of content is powerful. Experts have been decrying the potential hazards of trying to ‘binge watch.

Relating to characters and their stories activates multiple parts of the brain, many of which scientists don’t fully understand yet, an area that can result in emotional investment and pleasure. “If this gives pleasure, let’s do it some more,” your brain reasons as it instructs you to watch the next episode.

This pleasure results in a release of dopamine in the brain. The main dopamine rush occurs because a neural pathway called the mesolimbic pathway is activated. However, when the brain gets acclimated to the duration, we need more hours of binge watching for satisfactory results and binge-viewer loss a significant amount of sleep.

Sleep is an important time for the body and the brain to recoup after a hard day of work and lack of sleep leads to stress and obesity.

Yet, the results aren’t all doom and gloom. Binging, occasionally, might have some benefits. For many people, binging is a social activity. It gives people something to talk about at parties and with their friends, or even on Twitter. For others, binging might just be relaxing.