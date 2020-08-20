Is chocolate poisonous to dogs?

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Dogs are man’s best friend and they certainly deserve a treat now and then. However, you have to be careful about the kind of treat you choose. Unfortunately, dogs cannot indulge in one of mankind’s most favourite delights — chocolate.

Both humans and dogs have identical tastes. Similarly, they seek out sweets and have no issue indulging when given the chance. But, in contrast to people, dogs experience hazardous impacts when they consume chocolate.

Chocolate is made by roasting the bitter seeds of Theobroma cacao (the cacao tree). This seed contains a group of substances known as methylxanthines. This class of compounds are alkaloids, a class that includes neurostimulants like caffeine and theobromine.

While in the body, methylxanthines block the stimulation of adenosine receptors. Adenosine receptors are instrumental in making us feel tired and reducing body activity. Methylxanthines serve as stimulants by preventing such relaxation from setting in.

Both components can lead to clinical symptoms of chocolate toxicity, but theobromine is more deadly, as it is present in higher amounts in chocolate (3-10 times the percentage of caffeine). Additionally, it has a substantially longer half-life than caffeine.

Due to the slow metabolism of theobromine, symptoms take up to 24 hours to appear. Theobromine mainly affects the cardiovascular, respiratory and central nervous system, and also acts as a diuretic.

The dogs show signs of restlessness and will be hyperactive. Heavy panting and muscle twitching may also follow. Ingestion of a heavy dose may lead to seizures and cardiac arrhythmias, resulting in death.

LD50 is the concentration of a toxin that is sufficient to kill 50% of a sample. For toxicological testing, it is a standard way of calculating a lethal dose of a drug. The LD50 is 100-200 mg/kg for theobromine in dogs.

The amount of chocolate that a dog can tolerate depends on both the type of the dog and the type of the chocolate. The lowest amount of theobromine is present in white chocolate and milk chocolate, whereas dark chocolate has approximately three times more theobromine than milk chocolate. The unsweetened variety of baker’s chocolate and cocoa powder should be avoided.

While it is fairly safe to occasionally treat your pet with a small amount of chocolate, it’s best not to push our luck.