Is coconut a seed, fruit or nut?

By | Published: 12:38 am 9:42 pm

Quite interestingly, a coconut is all of these: a seed, a fruit and a nut!

In strictly botanical terms, a coconut is a fibrous one-seeded dry drupe. A drupe is basically a fruit in which a fleshy part encompasses the hardened outer part, which in turn houses a seed inside. A drupe has three layers: the exocarp (the outermost ‘hardened’ layer), the mesocarp (the ‘fleshy’ middle part) and the endocarp (the hard layer surrounding the seed). Other examples of drupes are mangoes, almonds, peaches, plums and cherries.

However, a coconut can also be called a seed, as a seed is the reproductive part of a flowering plant. A seed essentially contains a ‘baby plant’ inside it. When you look at one end of a coconut, you can see three black pores (also called “eyes”). It is through one of these pores that the sprout emerges. So, by definition, a coconut also qualifies as a seed.

Finally, it is also a nut, given that a loose definition of a nut is nothing but a one-seeded ‘fruit’. This definition imparts a dual identity to coconuts, allowing them to be classified as fruits and nuts.