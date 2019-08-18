Is Payal Rajput the next reigning actor?

By | Published: 6:17 pm

It appears as if she is going to stay here for long. After her negative portrayal in Kartikeya starrer RX100, Payal’s fan based has increased enormously in just very short period.

The top producers too are vying for her in the upcoming projects either for a special number or a female lead role. Every now and then, she has been sending her fans into a tizzy with her hot and sensuous photo shoots and the latest one is this.

She made a special appearance in NTR Kathanayakudu as Jaya Sudha. Her special number Bullreddy in the recent flick Sita had become a rage for a while. After attending SIIMA 2019 Awards function in Qatar, Payal is back in the city to shoot for her upcoming projects RDX Love.

The Punjabi girl is also filming Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh starrer Venky Mama which is a bilingual. She is also roped in for the lead role in Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Disco Raja. Besides her Telugu projects, looks like the young actor is busy in Kollywood for the upcoming project titled Angel.