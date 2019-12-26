Is Prabhas convinced with Sandeep’s narration of ‘Devil’?

By | Published: 7:43 pm

After the upcoming movie Jaan, Telugu star Prabhas may soon hop on to a new project which is helmed by director Sandeep Reddy. The script is tentatively named Devil. The industry grapevine has it that Prabhas has agreed to work with Sandeep in the future for the said project.

It was reported formerly that Sandeep had an interesting script in hand, soon his movie Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor made massive returns at box office. He said in an interview, too, that his next movie would thrill audiences to a next level. For that, Sandeep had pitched the proposal to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Since Ranbir is occupied with big flicks like Shamshera and Brahmastra currently, the Sandeep’s project has been temporarily put on hold.

Now, to kick-start the project early, Sandeep is learnt to have met Prabhas and narrated the story. And Prabhas seems to be convinced with Sandeep’s script and reacted positively to it. Whether or not the combination would succeed in bringing the output, Prabhas has amassed new fan-base with his last outing Saaho.

Although Saaho fared a bit low in terms of its overall story, the movie went on to collect good money in Hindi-speaking States. He is currently busy working with Jaan which is being helmed by director Radha Krishna. Touted to be a periodical love story, the movie features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. It is being produced under the banners UV Creations and Gopi Krishna. Amit Trivedi is rendering the music.

Meanwhile, new chap in the block Sandeep, too, is enjoying a great run in the Indian movie industry. With just two works — Arjun Reddy in Telugu and Kabir Singh in Hindi, Sandeep has become the most sought-after director in both the languages.

