Is warm-up really necessary?

A good warm-up serves a number of useful purposes like limiting the chances of injury, increasing the blood flow among others; basically, they are crucial because they get your muscles ready for activity. The length of your warm-up will depend on how intensely you plan to exercise.

“A five-minute warm up increases the blood flow to the exercising muscles, thereby enhancing the efficiency and power of the exercising muscles. It helps the body to deliver oxygen to the exercising muscle groups,” says Dr Vardhan Rao, a rheumatologist.

Adding further, he says, “It’s not just that; a warm-up also increases body temperature, which reduces the chance for muscle and tendon injuries. Hence, it is very important to include a pre-workout warm-up before you gear up for anything big.”

According to Dr Rao, warm-up should be the first thing to follow before stepping into the gym or before picking up any outdoor sport. You may want to skip it but kindly resist that temptation and prepare your body for that workload.”

There are several benefits as it prepares for the task ahead – mentally and physically. If you are looking to improve your fitness levels, but have no clue from where and how to start, consult an expert or a physical trainer to get the expertise you need and they will help you put a plan together which is both effective and feasible. So, wake up your system with a warm-up and transform yourself with an intense exercise session.