Is your home monsoon ready?

Hyderabad: As the monsoon is just round the corner, it is time for you to fix the leaks and cracks in your home. Rains bring along with a few common problems and it is up to you to make sure that your home is ready to face the harshness of the weather.

Things will be slightly different from what they were in the summer, and your apartment/ house will require some maintenance to cope up with heavy rains.

The most common problems during monsoon are water stagnation, cracks in the building, disruptions in power supply and leakages. Make sure that you do not undertake any renovation or beautification works during this time. Check the drainage system and ensure easy flow of the rain water into and through it. To protect your exteriors, use paints that are waterproof and act as a protective shield during the rains.

Ensure that all gaps between the bathroom tiles are sealed and filled not left with gaps as fungus can grow between them. Use putty at the cracks so that rainwater is prevented from coming inside your home.

To avoid rusting on doors and windows, they need to be repainted and overhauled. Furniture should be kept dry and away from walls to avoid gathering moisture. Use doormats that are non-slippery at the main entrance so that you can wipe your feet before stepping into the house.

Install mosquito nets on the windows so that they can be left open without letting insects in. Outdoor floors becomes slippery with the growth of algae after heavy rains, so clean the floors regularly and allow to dry properly.

Important measures to take up

Check your roof, doors and windows

Check your roof/terrace properly and clear all the waste and garbage on the rooftop so that water doesn’t get accumulated on the roof. A crack in the roof could damage your house. If possible, get the roof treated with a waterproof coating so that water does not seep in. Fill the gaps in the doors and windows to prevent damage to the interiors from leakages during the season.

Check electrical fittings

Make sure that all electrical fittings are checked by an electrician and take up repairs on damaged electric appliances, broken switches and loose wires. Replace damaged electrical cords if any and also keep a close watch on water seepage near electrical sockets. Check electrical wires and cover all exposed wires to avoid shocks and accidents.

Prepare RWH pits

Take up rain/ roof water harvesting methods which help to recharge and maintain groundwater balance. Everything from washing clothes and dishes to bathing and flushing toilets require large amounts of water, rainwater can be used for all of these things. It can also be used for your plants and garden.