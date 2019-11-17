Isabella fancied for Ghulam Ahmed Cup

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:05 am 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Isabella (Robbie Downey up) is likely to repeat the performance, in the Ghulam Ahmed Memorial Cup 1600 metres Category I, a terms for horses, 3-year- olds and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Negress Princess 1, Ursula 2, Vallee Ikon 3

2. Aintree 1, Queen Daenerys 2, Ice Berry 3

3. Magnetosphere 1, Blue Empress 2, Alexanderthegreat 3

4. Asteria 1, Sarvatra 2, Arc Of History 3

5. Pontius Pilate 1, Mark My Word 2, Starlight 3

6. Prince Valiant 1, Galloping Gangster 2, Exclusive Blue 3

7. Isabella 1, Ace Ace Ace 2, Phenomenal Cruise 3

8. Red Snaper 1, Mind Reader 2, Handsome Duo 3

Day’s Best: Aintree.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

