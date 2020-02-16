Isabella fancied for Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Isabella looks good among ten contenders in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy 1200 metres, Category- I, a handicap for horses, 4 years olds and upward, rated 75 and above the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. House Of Diamonds 1, Beautiful Luv 2, Amaretto 3

2. Destined Dynamite 1, NRI Heights 2, Big Brave 3

3. Attica 1, Beauty On Parade 2, Aintree 3

4. Smarty 1, Blazing Speed 2, Gladstone 3

5. Staridar 1, Dandy Man 2, Shiloh 3

6. Isabella 1, Versallies 2, Agni 3

7. Ruletheworld 1, Artistryy 2, Kesariya Balam 3

8. New State 1, Human Touch 2, Brush The Sky 3

9. London Bridge 1, All Star General 2, Jo Malone 3

Day’s Best: Ruletheworld.

1st Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.