‘ISB a hotbed for technology and innovation’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: ISB’s Business Technology Club organised a two-day Product Conclave 2019, here at the ISB campus, which culminated on Sunday evening.

The theme for Product Conclave 2019 was ‘Product for the next billion users’, which brought together industry heads discussing the emerging trends in technology for product development through sessions focusing on – “Product for the next billion users”, “Hyper-personalisation: the good and the bad” and “Intelligent Economies: AI Products for transforming Industries and society”.

Professor Rambhadran Thirumalai, associate dean, Indian School of Business, in his address, said, “ISB is growing as a hotbed for technology and innovation in product management as many of the companies annually visit ISB to pick up talent in the talent management space”.

Senthil Kanthaswamy, director, Product Management, Freshworks, spoke about Freshworks’ journey to join the unicorn club (at a valuation of $1.5 billion) and its plan for IPO, which contributes towards making India a ‘Product Nation’.

A panel discussion on ‘Hyder-personalisation of products: the good and the bad” was also held, which had the participation of Ajay Datta, Head of Product, LinkedIn India; Rohan Sahu, senior vice president, Paysafe India; Manish Mittal, principal programme manager, Microsoft; Shreshta Chowdary, chief product officer, StalkBuyLove.

As part of the conclave, there were also product workshops, product case competition and product Masterclass conducted, which were spread across two days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter