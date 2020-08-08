ISB conducts e-graduation for 82 data science professionals

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business conducted a special e-graduation ceremony for 82 data science professionals from the 12th batch. These professionals from the class of summer 2020 were awarded Certificate in Business Analytics (CBA) on Saturday.

Offered by the Institute of Data Science at the ISB, the CBA programme trains business professionals on aspects of business analytics like statistics, programming, artificial intelligence, machine learning and business applications such as marketing analytics, financial analytics, retail & supply chain analytics and forecasting analytics. The programme has been revamped as Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA) from its 13th batch to add rigour of the data science and analytics programme along with management skills which will help the students to gain a strategic perspective of the industry.

Shlok Mittal was awarded the gold medal and Anmol More silver medal for achieving academic excellence in the programme.

ISB Dean and Novartis professor of marketing strategy Professor Rajendra Srivastava said that the need of the hour is to become more flexible, agile and manage uncertainties. “The future of organisational set-up would be a matrix form, where one would be working and reporting at multiple levels. We all should gear up for such new set-ups,” he said.

Professor Manish Gangwar, Associate Dean – Research and Research Centers and Institutes and Executive Director of ISB Institute of Data Science said that CBA is a career-enriching programme that provides rigorous theoretical and practical training on data management, programming, statistics.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .