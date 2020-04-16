ISB gets EQUIS reaccreditation

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) said it has been awarded with European Foundation for Management Development’s Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) re-accreditation. It is a tool to assess, certify and improve the school’s quality in ten segments including governance, programmes, students, faculty, research and others.

As of April 2020, 190 business schools have been awarded EQUIS with 45 countries represented. India has 5 EQUIS accredited schools and ISB is one of them. The accreditation involves a self-assessment by the school, a visit of an international review team and a jury evaluating the assessment and findings of the review team.

Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB, said re-accreditation speaks of benchmarks that ISB has scaled. Building a great institution is a continuous journey, the evaluation and feedback in this review indicates that we are on a solid path.

