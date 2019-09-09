ISB, Goldman Sachs to launch programme for women

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:45 pm 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Goldman Sachs on Monday announced the launch of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Ambassadors Programme to help fuel the continued growth of India’s economy through the acceleration of women-owned businesses. The programme is the first-ever advanced course for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, which has trained more than 1,500 women entrepreneurs, from more than 20 states in India,

since 2008. It will begin on November 17, 2019.

The programme is a global initiative that fosters economic growth by providing women entrepreneurs around the world with a business and management education, mentoring, networking, and access to capital. It has reached more than 10,000 women from 56 countries to date, partnering with more than 30 leading business schools and 100 academic and non-profit partners. In 2008, ISB was the inaugural partner of the programme in India and trained the first 45 cohorts of more than 1,300 women.

“Following up on our nearly decade-long, successful partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, where graduates reported growth in revenues and job creation in their businesses across India, we are thrilled to launch the first-ever Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Ambassadors Programme,“ said Dr Philip Charles Zerrillo, deputy dean, ISB. He further said, “ISB is extremely committed to women’s entrepreneurship and this one-of-its-kind programme aimed at current business owners will provide the tools necessary for participants to take their operations to the next level.”

The programme will begin on November 17, 2019 at ISB’s Mohali campus. It will be taught by ISB faculty and industry specialists and will consist of two residencies over three months. To qualify for the programme, one must be a graduate from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women and apply for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Ambassadors Programme at: https://www.isb.edu/Ambassadorsprogramme/.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is currently delivered in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore). Candidates interested in applying for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women may access the programme website. https://www.nsrcel.org/10000-women/

