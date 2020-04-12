ISB holds e-graduation ceremony

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:30 pm

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) organised its e-graduation ceremony on April 11 where over 880 PGP (Post Graduate Programme) students of Hyderabad and Mohali campus participated through webinar.

In light of Covid-19 crisis, ISB, as a stop-gap arrangement organised this online graduation ceremony. Once things become normal, physical graduation ceremony would be organised on both its Hyderabad and Mohali campus.

Prof.Ramabhadran S Thirumalai, Senior Associate Dean, Academic Programmes said, “Despite these difficult times, over 96 per cent of students have accepted job offers. We welcome you all to this e-graduation and congratulate you on joining the close to 12,000-strong ISB alumni.”

Addressing the students from Singapore, Harish Manwani, Chairman, ISB Executive Board, said the need of the hour is to focus on converting the current crisis into new opportunities. Students develop new business models which are in sync with realities, he added.

Prof.Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB said that in days to come, realignments and re-configurations of business priorities will become a reality. “We should look beyond economics and focus on designing new paradigms and growth trajectories,” he said.

