ISB, Microsoft join hands for AI skilling

Hyderabad: In order to advance Artificial Intelligence skilling in India, Indian School of Business and Microsoft have joined hands for two initiatives. The first initiative is the creation of AI Digital Lab and the second is the launch of a new executive programme titled Leading Business Transformation in the Age of AI.

As part of the first initiative, both the institutes will collaborate to bridge the gap in AI and Machine Learning (ML) academic and industry research. For the new executive programme, both – ISB and Microsoft – together will be conducting three-day classes to train executive level employees in usage of AI technology to transform their organisations. The non-technical programme which is targeted for CXO level employees, has been co-designed and co-delivered by ISB and Microsoft both and will be launched in October 2019.

Speaking at the event to launch the programme, Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari said, “AI and ML is empowering us and manifesting in our day to day lives. According to a study done by us, 91 per cent of enterprises said that they are keen to use AI while only 37 per cent of them that they are starting to use AI. This shows the wide gap in the intent and actual implementation. The collaboration with ISB will help the enterprises to effectively and efficiently use in AI in transforming their businesses.”

Launched as part of the Microsoft’s AI business school, both the initiatives will help companies think through AI strategy and will impart AI business leaders with the requisite skills. The executive programme curriculum will have four modules – Defining an AI strategy, Enabling an ‘AI-ready’ culture, Implications of responsible AI in business and AI technology 101 for business leaders.

Dedicated to research in social sciences that utilises the potential of AI, the virtual lab will enable ISB to explore new phenomena that is relevant for Business and Policy using the vast array of AI tools and infrastructure provided by Microsoft.

Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB said, “Our collaboration with Microsoft India will enable us to use AI to understand new phenomena that are relevant for business as well as policy and subsequently disseminate the knowledge to business leaders who will need to transform their businesses through artificial intelligence to compete effectively.”

