ISB partners with Moscow School of Management Skolkovo

Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) and Moscow School of Management Skolkovo signed a cooperation agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India was the chief guest.

The agreement was signed by professor Rajendra Srivastava, dean, Indian School of Business and by Andrey Sharonov, president of Moscow School of Management Skolkovo Eastern Economic Forum meeting. The agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed between the two schools in India, which has already received practical implementation and has resulted in the examples of successful interaction.

Indian School of Business and Skolkovo Business School have jointly agreed to develop educational modules for executive training, as well as other special programmes in the area of business education with particular focus on the leading companies and corporate institutions in India, Russia and other countries. Both the business schools also intend to exchange faculty to conduct joint academic and analytical research as well as to develop the connections between the alumni communities of the two Schools representing the entire spectrum of business and corporate circles in India and Russia.

Talking about this association Rajendra Srivastava, dean of Indian School of Business said, “India and Russia have always been strategically close. By joining forces with Moscow School of Management Skolkovo, we are building another bridge between two countries that will help Russian and Indian businessmen and policy-makers to better understand each other and learn how to work together in Russia, India, and across the globe. We are convinced that raising awareness and mutual interest paves the way of doing business together for the common good. We are very inspired by Skolkovo’s truly international vision and ability to work both with government as well as private sector. We look forward to working together as a strong association in a global network of business education that connects people and ideas around the world”.

In particular, ISB and Skolkovo Business School agreed to jointly develop EMBA for Eurasia, Practicum Global Shift, India Inside, Russia Deep Dive and other educational programmes for entrepreneurs and executives.

In the framework of the partnership, both Schools will jointly create business cases that highlight the characteristics of entrepreneurial ecosystems in India and Russia and reflect the practical specifics of doing business in both countries. Both ISB and Skolkovo intend to join their efforts in their perspective areas of business education as innovation and entrepreneurship, digital transformation, training executives to be educators, corporate governance, family business, governance for educational institutions, and others.

Sharing his views Andrey Sharonov, president of Skolkovo Business School said, “India is going through a major transformation of business and society. The diversity of this country, the rate of its economic growth, internationally recognised achievements in areas of information technology, the automotive industry, pharmaceuticals or creative sphere, the developing human capital – all this attracts entrepreneurs from all over the world who are eager to study in India, learn from India and work in India. We strive to raise awareness of these changes among Russian entrepreneurs, and by establishing a strategic partnership with Indian School of Business (ISB) – the No. 1 business school in India, we can offer our Russian corporate and government clients, as well as foreign students, the opportunity to better understand India as a market, and as partner and to look at this country as an example of aspirations and changes. Given the scope of the opportunities that are opening up, this is only the beginning of our work”.

