ISB, SBI ink pact

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) has signed an MoU with State Bank of India (SBI) for partnering on research, publication and capability building initiatives. It will work to combine academic research with practical experiences to develop content on large scale digital transformations.

ISB will capture in various case studies and bring out a book on the transformation journey of SBI from its inception to the advent of digital banking tool YONO. Both will explore research opportunities in technology diffusion, analytics-based customer segmentation and digital gamification among others. They will also collaborate in training, white papers and conducting seminars, a release said.

J Swaminathan, Deputy Managing Director Strategy & Chief Digital Officer, SBI said, “We are confident that the expertise of both the institutions will complement in building capabilities which will support digital transformation in times to come.”

Dr Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB, said, “The partnership between ISB and SBI is a confluence of academia and industry. With its rich legacy, SBI has insights and information while ISB has learning interventions and faculty to study and use them.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.