ISB signs pact with Telangana State

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: The handloom sector in Telangana will be a case study for the ISB students shortly.

The business school, to coincide with the National Handloom Day, has on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Government to undertake a study of the handloom sector. The MoU was signed by Prof Ashwini Chhatre of ISB and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer.

Speaking to Telangana Today on this, Chhatre said the research will span three months and will cover all handloom clusters in the State. It will aim at assessing the various schemes, subsidies and incentives being given to the sector and the kind of impact they are having. The study holds importance in the context of demand sagging due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The effort will be to work on measures to ensure that the sector is not affected in the future.

“This is a gap analysis. We will visit the clusters to understand the issues. We will assess a lot of data points,” Chhatre said adding that five students and one research assistant will work on it. Two data professionals will also be on the team. “ISB will assess the blind spots and analyse the issues in the existing schemes to be able to deliver sustainable outcomes,” Chhatre said.

It will suggest measures to build an assured market, systematised production, product and design development and increase the net income of weavers. ISB will also provide recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the schemes of Department of Handlooms and Textiles and suggest measures for economic growth of weavers in Telangana. This project is being taken up under [email protected] initiative.

“We will examine the designs, marketing efforts, branding of handloom products,” Chhatre said.

