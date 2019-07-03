ISB to host innovation meet

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) is hosting the second edition of the conference on innovation, intellectual property and competition (IIPC) at its Hyderabad campus on July 4-5, 2019.

The keynote address at the inaugural session will be delivered by Dr V K Saraswat, Padmabhusan awardee and NITI Aayog member, along with professor Bronwyn Hall, Professor Emeritus of Economics at University of California at Berkeley.

A special panel of senior diplomats will discuss the interrelation of diplomacy and innovation, and share their perspectives. Other panels will focus on the implications of innovation and IP regime on trade and technology transfer, emphasising on agriculture, healthcare, ICT and media.

Some of the other key speakers include Anjani Kumar, commissioner of police, Hyderabad, Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, regional passport officer, Hyderabad, Dr Adnan Altay Altinors, consul general, Turkey, Rohini Srivathsa, national technology officer, Microsoft, Ramesh Loganathan, professor of practice, Co-innovation, IIIT Hyderabad, professor Raghuram Rao Akkinepally, director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research.

Scholars, practitioners, and policymakers will come together to discuss the implications of innovation and intellectual property on business strategy, competition, and social welfare.

